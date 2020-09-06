Green beans were everywhere to be found Thursday as Lois Lundin picked a handful from the vine growing in her Community Garden plot.
In her first year renting a plot in the Third Street garden, Lundin said she has enjoyed the experience.
“It has been a joy to spend time there and to grow things with other people in the community,” she said. “I garden there because I don’t have a vegetable plot at home right now, and if I did, I think the deer herd that likes everything else in my yard would be fed even better.”
Yet, deer have found their way to the Community Garden, too.
Bob Marquardt said the four legged animals have visited his plot to snack on the tomatoes he grew.
"They got one whole side of this plant," he said.
But deer aren't the only guests helping themselves to food they didn't grow.
Other community members, possibly unaware the Community Garden plots are rented and maintained by their respective renters, have taken vegetables, herbs and flowers out of the gardens as more of each become available.
While "community" is a part of the garden's name, it is not meant as the community can come and help themselves.
“Renters buy the plants and seeds and tend to their spaces,” Lundin said. “The city (of International Falls) is great in that they keep us supplied with a holding tank of water, and there are tools and watering cans there for gardener’s use.”
Plots cost $20, and the renters are expected to maintain their section. The spaces are rented through the Falls Community Education office.
“People can reserve plots through our office at the beginning of growing season,” said Community Education Director Daniel McGonigle. “We partner with the city in terms of providing the water for the garden.”
Seven years strong
The AGE to age organization, involved in crossing generational boundaries between the elder community and younger community, played a role in the establishment of the Community Garden in 2013. Students in the Falls High School’s wood shop supplied the garden with a tool shed, and a container for compost disposal. Students in the school’s metal shop also contributed a sign for the garden area.
Both mens and womens gardening clubs also played a part in building the garden plots.
This year, with so much interest in the gardens, McGonigle said he helped fund the addition of four garden plots.
“I appreciated having the opportunity for the community,” he said of the gardens.
Several different groups have plots in the garden, including a Girl Scout troop, the Falls Public Library, and McGonigle said a community member donated the $20 for a homeless person to have a space.
"That can mean that person and their family have access to a healthy meal," he said.
McGonigle, who moved to the community earlier this year, said he knows of other areas that offer a help-yourself type of community garden, but hoped to educate others that the plots at the space along Third Street are rented areas for the respective gardeners.
“We are interested to provide as much as possible if the need matches that,” he said, adding people can call 218-283-2571 extension 1186 to reserve a plot or be placed on a waiting list if all plots are spoken for.
Lundin said she appreciates seeing the interest in gardening and has learned new things and met new people this year.
“It's really been a lot of fun,” she said.