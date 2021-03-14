Minnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund offers his northern Minnesota constituents to join him for a Virtual Town Hall Meeting at 6 p.m. March 30.
The event can be accessed on Facebook Live.
Ecklund's planning the meeting to discuss the 2021 legislative session, and will provide area residents an update from the state Capitol and answer questions about issues being considered at the Legislature.
“It’s important for me to connect with the people I represent, and while I hope we can have in-person events soon, right now a virtual setting is the best way to get maximum participation from across the region,” Ecklund said in an announcement. “The diversity of viewpoints and interests people have is as vast as the large area I have the honor to serve, and I hope folks will join us on Facebook for a good conversation about what’s important to them.”
The event will take place on Ecklund’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RepRobEcklund and constituents can RSVP on the event page. Constituents are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time at bit.ly/EcklundQuestions.
All constituents from District 3A – which includes Koochiching, Cook, Lake, and northern St. Louis counties – are invited to attend the nonpartisan event. Those unable to participate are encouraged to reach out to Rep. Ecklund any time directly via email at rep.rob.ecklund@house.mn or phone at 651-296-2190. Video of the meeting will be available for playback following the event.