The Minnesota House, with Borderland's representative's support, Monday approved the COVID-19 response legislation for hourly school workers.
The legislation provides compensation for hourly school employees and allows entities that contract with schools to provide services to be reimbursed for paying their employees, for changes in school employment practices as a result of COVID-19 related school closures and the conversion to distance learning programs.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made many adjustments in our daily lives necessary. Distance learning has been one of the biggest struggles for students, parents, and educators,” said Ecklund, DFL – International Falls. “Our hourly school workers – who continue to show their dedication to education in our state – are facing an uncertain economic situation. They deserve to know lawmakers stand with them by protecting their compensation.”
The bill also addresses school finance formula glitches resulting from the conversion to the distance learning model. The legislation creates and legislatively approves certain waivers of state law regarding assessments, graduation and course requirements, and potential licensure issues faced by prospective and current teachers. The legislation awaits action in the Minnesota Senate.
The House also approved legislation allowing for the utilization of federal Help America Vote Act, HAVA, funds, and additional measures to ensure Minnesota’s elections remain safe and secure.
“Minnesotans deeply value civic engagement, and even during this pandemic, Minnesotans still deserve to access democracy safely,” Ecklund said. “This legislation will also protect election security, a constant struggle with threats of foreign interference looming.”
In addition to improving accessibility and modernizing election security, HAVA funds will be used to ensure the health and safety of election officials and in-person voters. This includes preparation for increased absentee voting, new polling place locations, the purchase of sanitation and disinfectant supplies, and public outreach for implementing social distancing guidelines related to voting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, additional funds were made available for virus-specific measures through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, CARES, Act.