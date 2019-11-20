Rebuilding plans are being drawn up for a Kabetogama resort less than a month after a fire destroyed the main lodge.
Casey Deziel, who manages Voyageur Park Lodge and shares ownership with other partners, said the area where the main lodge stood before the Nov. 11 fire is already being cleared and architectural plans are being considered as they plan to rebuild it before next spring.
“Once we got over the initial shock, we turned our focus to rebuilding,” he said. “We’re in contact with different architects, and have an idea of what we want it to look like... Business will be as usual next spring.”
The lodge was the only structure on the 16-acre peninsula completely destroyed by the fire.
“Unfortunately, that was also my home,” Deziel said of the two-story building. “We lost one rental unit that was in that building.”
There are also 11 cabins on the property that were not damaged in the blaze.
Clean-up has started to remove the charred rubble, and Deziel said business will continue throughout the winter months through fish house rentals.
“We will still be able to serve our winter customers,” he said.
No injuries
Fortunately, nobody was at the lodge at the time of the fire. Deziel was at a hunting shack more than 30 miles away when he received a text message about the fire around 5 p.m.
“I made some calls to confirm that was what was going on, and unfortunately the lodge was on fire,” he said, crediting the many local agencies that responded to the event.
“Luckily nobody was there and nobody got hurt,” he continued. “A lot of stuff can be replaced, but a lot of it can’t. There are personal items... things you spend you’re entire lifetime acquiring that are gone in an hour and a half.”
The business owner said he has received an outpouring of support in the past few weeks, especially from the Kabetogama community.
“Some of the best people on earth live in that community,” he said of his friends, neighbors and fellow resort owners. “We’ll get through this. Eventually, the lodge is going to be better than it ever was... We’ll build a building we can be proud of and the community can be proud of.”