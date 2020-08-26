Yard sticks were taped together last week in a Rainy River Community College classroom, making sure students would be appropriately spaced out when they returned to campus Monday.
Donita Ettestad, RRCC nursing faculty member and Koochiching County health care coordinator, had to fit one more chair in the lecture room of the nursing lab, and successfully found a place for it – 6 feet from the others.
“This year will definitely look a little different,” she said.
Entering into her fifth year as the college’s nursing instructor, Ettestad said this is the first year the program has generated a wait list. And, in the midst of a health pandemic, she knows the needs for nurses is greater than ever.
“Students are ready to get in there and learn,” she said. “It’s really neat to see.”
Starting back up
When college classrooms discontinued in-person instruction last spring as COVID-19 spread across the country, Ettestad said it was overwhelming to figure out the best program to fit nursing students’ needs.
“We almost got inundated with so many options,” she said. “We had to go through them all to figure out what worked best.”
The online experience turned out to be more intense than hands-on clinicals and provided a lot of value for the students, Ettestad said, adding everyone passed their nursing boards at the end of the semester.
“Most of the students from last year have jobs and are out in the field,” she said. “They came away very satisfied with the experience.”
New semester
Going into a new semester with many unknowns, Ettestad said she is grateful in-person clinicals will resume at Rainy Lake Medical Center and Good Samaritan Society – International Falls.
“One of the benefits of having a community hospital is the administration at the hospital is able to make those decisions,” Ettestad said of allowing clinicals. “The administration are very vested in our program and have recently hired a lot of our graduates.”
The effort goes full circle for the nursing program.
It’s been more than six years since former RRCC Provost Carol Helland approached elected officials with concerns about the need to fill more than two dozen open health care positions in the county.
Community members sprang into action to form a health care initiative and secure financial support for the college’s nursing program.
Through partnerships with Itasca Community College for the LPN program, and Hibbing Community College for the RN courses, Koochiching County students looking for a career in health care continue to be able to start their journey right at home, while others from outside the area are traveling to attend school that offers a nursing program.
“I really feel the community support and the entities that have financially supported us are getting a return on their investment,” Ettestad said. “There are least 30 nurses working in our community who have come out of our program in the last four years... There continues to be a need and we’ll continue to work toward filling that.”