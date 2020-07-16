A few local bars and restaurants have temporarily discontinued dining services as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county.
Thunderbird Lodge earlier this week announced on its Facebook page it would close indoor and outdoor dining until further notice to avoid further exposure to its employees.
Its full menu and off-sale liquor will continue to be offered through no-contact takeout.
"We will be using all (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommended guidelines to continue to serve you as safely as possible," staff said in a post. "Together preventative measures keep us safe! Only together can we stop the spread."
Border Bar also made the decision to temporarily close its bar and indoor seating in the restaurant.
"Though we have no incidents here we feel responsible to keep our employees and customers safe," staff said in a post on Facebook, adding the kitchen remains open for takeout and delivery.
The Elks Lodge No. 1599 announced it will close the club to keep its members, officers and staff safe.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience but we want everyone to be safe and healthy," a post said. "We hope everyone understands this difficult decision."
Safety measures
Meanwhile, other establishments remain open, and have been reporting any COVID-19 related incidents.
The Cantilever Distillery in Ranier posts on its Facebook page daily health reports of its employees before each shift.
In a Thursday Facebook post, staff at the establishment posted there is an employee was sent home July 10, and is waiting results of a COVID-19 test.
"The employee was not on premise for their shift," the post said. "We will update as soon as we have results. All team members are wearing masks or shields and working hard to keep everyone safe... We are in good spirits and ready to serve you."
The Riverfront Bar & Grill in the AmericInn posted Wednesday on its Facebook page that while it is open, one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
"All here have tested negative so far besides the one," the post said. "We’re waiting on one more employee test that could have been exposed. By the beginning of next week our positive employee should be able to return back to work. Symptoms are mild, but there. If you were in the establishment July 6 or 7, please be aware. A mask was worn during those days, but just want to inform you all on what is going on with the results we are gathering."
Mask requirements
Super One Foods, which includes the local Super One, County Market and County Market Liquor announced Thursday masks or face shields are required when entering the store.
Effective immediately, company officials announced face coverings must cover the nose and mouth while in-store. Single-use face masks will be available at the service counter for $1 for customers who do not have one.
Exemptions to the requirement include:
- Customers who have a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering will be exempt. Any individual who is hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication may also be exempt.
- Customers ages 10 and old and older must wear a mask. If between the ages of 2 and 10, it is strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
- If a child is under 2, please do not use a mask. CDC: "Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2."