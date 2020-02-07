The February meeting of Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary was conducted Feb. 4 in the hospital boardroom.
President Sue Larsen led the members in the auxiliary prayer. Hospital liaison Mickie Olson gave updates on current hospital projects. The minutes of the January meeting were read and approved. Regular reports were given and discussed.
The sloppy joe scholarship lunch will be conducted March 18 in the Riverbend Room. Proceeds are used to fund two $500 scholarships that will be awarded to high school seniors who are entering a health -related field. High school guidance counselors from International Falls, Littlefork and Indus will provide students with application materials.
A general fundraiser sponsored last fall, “The Nutman,” offering gourmet nuts and candy, will again take place Oct. 26 and 27.
RLMC Auxiliary members continue to support the hospital by providing volunteers in numerous areas and with purchases of needed equipment and donations to special projects.
The next meeting of the auxiliary will be March 3.