Anyone age 18 and over can now sign up online to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Sign-ups for the Wednesday vaccine clinic can be accessed at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4baaa72ba7fec16-rlmc.
There are 57 spots available for the 1:15 p.m. clinic that will distribute the Moderna vaccine. Those who sign up must be able to receive their second dose during a clinic scheduled for May 5. Time of the vaccine on May 5 will match the time selected on Wednesday.
RLMC officials remind those who sign up that they cannot get a COVID-19 vaccine if they’ve had other vaccines within the last 14 days. Vaccine clinic attendees should wear short sleeves and bring their insurance card.
If you have trouble signing up on the online form, call 218-598-5163 and leave your name, date of birth and best number for future clinics.
Link instructions
To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4baaa72ba7fec16-rlmc. Click the green sign-up button for desired time slot. Then, click the orange sign-up & submit button at the bottom center, enter required information and submit.
Make sure if you sign-up, you attend the clinic to prevent wasted doses.