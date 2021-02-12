Mickie Olson of Rainy Lake Medical Center today provided the most recent information available about the efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccine to members of the community.
RLMC will continue to get a limited, but hopefully steady weekly supply of COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 65 plus in the coming weeks, she said.
As of today, RLMC staff just completed vaccinating 600 people ages 65 plus with their first vaccine.
"We continue to encourage residents ages 65 and up to call our COVID Vaccine hotline to get on the list by leaving their full name, birthdate and the best number for a call back," she stressed. "We do not leave messages as we cannot wait for a response due to the short life of the vaccine on arrival."
Call the hotline at 218-598-5163.
The vaccine supply in the past few weeks has been a short notice of 24 hours that is it coming, Olson said
When it does arrive, it must be administered in 72 hours, due to temperature control.
"There are a lot of logistics that are involved and we appreciate people coming in on short notice," Olson said. "The vaccine clinics are running very smoothly and we are able to get people in and out after a brief 15 minute monitoring of any adverse reactions. We are pleased to report all has been well."