After a 13-month hiatus, Rainy Lake Medical Center’s Patient and Family Advisory Council, or PFAC, met April 26 to resume business.
The group had not met in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and halted meetings just after the 2020 officers were elected last march.
In an effort to allow those who were elected last year a chance to serve, members agreed April 26 to amend its charter to allow officers to serve until March 2022. Marilee Simons will serve as chairperson of PFAC, and Daniel Vellieux will continue to serve as vice chair.
In addition to Simons and Vellieux, PFAC members include: Ellen Hart, Eden Jackson, Pam Ladsten, Sam Bass, Carol Schumacher and Eldon Voight.
The PFAC is composed of area residents who received care at RLMC within the past five years and members of their families.
The council members assist RLMC administration and the Board of Trustees in planning changes, working on short-term projects and serving as a liaison to the larger community, among other tasks.