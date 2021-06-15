Rainy Lake Medical Center’s Patient and Family Advisory Council, PFAC, is now taking applications for a new member to join the group.
Area residents who received care at Rainy Lake Medical Center within the past five years and members of their families are invited to apply to serve on the PFAC.
The volunteer group meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month. Patients and their family members who are interested in serving do not need any special qualifications; training will be provided. Some of the council’s goals include continuing the work of reviewing planned changes, working on short-term projects, and serving as ambassadors between the facility Board of Trustees, leadership, staff and the larger community.
Rainy Lake Medical Center administrators see the council’s work as an essential step in enhancing the patient experience at the hospital and clinics in International Falls and Littlefork.
“Our continued support for a Patient and Family Advisory Council underscores our commitment to a culture of patient-centered health care, where patients and their families are considered an integral part of the decision-making process as a valuable part of the medical team,” said Laurie Whitfield-Trautlein, RLMC’s chief administrative officer.
Trautlein said individuals representing a wide cross-section of the extended International Falls and Littlefork communities are encouraged to consider serving as council partners.
Applications can be viewed and downloaded at www.rainylakemedical.com/patient-family-advisory-council/ Completed applications should be sent to Laurie Whitfield-Trautlein at RLMC, 1400 Highway 71 International Falls, MN 56649.
RLMC offers urgent care, emergency care, surgery, cardiology rehab and diagnostics, chemo and infusion therapy, radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, therapy services, audiology, pharmacy, laboratory services, and outreach specialists.