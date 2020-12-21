A Rainy Lake Medical Center physician rolled up his sleeve today to be the first person in Koochiching County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Jay Knaak said he was relieved to be getting vaccinated Monday, which he viewed as a step toward overcoming the pandemic.
"This provides more confidence that I can protect my patients," he said, adding he hoped the move would help ease the minds of people unsure if they would get vaccinated when their time comes. "People coming after (me) can feel a little more relieved... They can feel an ease coming to see me to get the health care they need."
Knaak said he knows first hand of some people who are unsure they will get the vaccine, but said vaccine authorizations follow a step-by-step approach while they are being developed.
"They went at this in parallel directions," he said. "They threw a lot of money, energy and effort at it... they were able to do it faster and I think it was just as safe as it would have been any other way. At the end of it all... I think it's safer than anything we've ever seen. This would be the vaccine to get."
The doctor said it is expected that some people will get a reaction to the vaccine, but overall is confident it will be safer than previous vaccinations.
"People just have to do it," he said.
Next up was RLMC registered nurse Betsy Loop.
Loop excitedly rolled up her sleeve and announced she was getting vaccinated for her husband, Gary, her mom and her patients.
As RLMC's lead chemotherapy nurse, Loop comes in contact with many vulnerable people daily.
"We're excited it's here," RLMC CEO Robb Pastor said of the vaccine. "Hopefully there's an end (to the pandemic) in sight."
For now, doses of the vaccine delivered to RLMC are going to hospital staff and emergency medical service members. Officials are administering the vaccine to those who qualify under guidelines set by officials of the Minnesota Health Department and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pastor said doses will be received in weekly allotments, but was unsure at this time of exactly how many will find their way to Koochiching County.
"The biggest question we're going to get a lot is when will the public have it," Pastor said. "Right now, we don't know that yet."
Mickie Olson, RLMC director of marketing, said the public will continue to be informed as more information about the vaccine becomes available.
"We have to strategically do this," she said. "We're staggering the dosages according to the instruction that we've gotten."
At Essentia Health International Falls, employees have not yet been vaccinated, but an official said their turn would hopefully be coming soon.
Robyn Pelowski, director of operations, said vaccines will be distributed by the Essentia Health Virginia campus, but was unsure of exactly when that would happen.