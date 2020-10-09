Rainy Lake Medical Center is one of the first facilities in northern Minnesota to offer the SmartCurve breast stabilization system.
The system, which a news release said is clinically proven to deliver a more comfortable mammogram without compromising image quality, workflow or dose. This latest innovation is part of RLMC’s ongoing commitment to superior breast cancer detection and has the potential to increase screening volume and compliance for the countless women who have reported avoiding regular mammograms due in large part to the fear of discomfort associated with breast compression.
The SmartCurve system is available exclusively with Hologic’s Genius 3D Mammography exam, which is currently in use by RLMC and detects more invasive cancers, reduce false positives, and is FDA approved as superior to conventional 2D mammography for all women, including those with dense breasts.
“With this new technology, we are not only able to provide a more comfortable mammogram, but can do so while maintaining clinical accuracy, which is key,” said Laura Emahiser, director of imaging. “Mammograms play such a critical role in the early detection of breast cancer and we’re hopeful that with the addition of the SmartCurve system, we’ll be able to lessen the pain and anxiety associated with mammograms and, as a result, increase screening compliance.”
The SmartCurve system features a proprietary curved surface that mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast to reduce pinching and allow better distribution of force over the entire breast. In a recent clinical study comparing the SmartCurve breast stabilization system to traditional flat paddle compression, the SmartCurve system improved comfort in 93 percent of women who reported moderate to severe discomfort with standard compression, the release sadi.
In addition, 95 percent of those surveyed said they would recommend facilities that use the system.
“We’re excited to provide this first-of-its-kind technology to our patients and remain committed to offering the women of our community the best breast care possible,” said Emahiser.
To learn more about the Genius exam, visit http://www.Genius3DNearMe.com.
For more information about RLMC and its breast health services, visit rainylakemedical.com.