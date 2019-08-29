A local road project will need an additional $1 million to complete after unforeseen issues were encountered with base materials on County Road 8 near Littlefork.
The Koochiching County Board Tuesday approved a change order for improvements on nine miles of the 18-mile road. The $2.8 million project will now cost about $4 million and roadwork will extend into October.
“This is a (county state aid highway) project and there is $4.8 million in the budget,” said Assistant Engineer Trent Nicholson. “We certainly have enough to cover this change order.”
The deteriorating condition of the road's base materials were not discovered until after the project originally began late July. Nicholson told the board testing was done on the nine miles being redone, and a plan was in place for a full depth reclamation and overlay.
“(We) got a good representation of the base every half a mile of the project,” he said. “What we saw told us we would have a decent base to work with, so we designed according to that.”
As the project progressed, soft spots were discovered in the road. County heavy equipment operators attempted to remedy the situation, however, Nicholson said when truck traffic started going through, the road wasn't holding up.
The assistant engineer said the best option is a concrete, stabilized full depth reclamation, similar to what was done on County State Aid Highway 332 in 2018, which produced good results.
“I know we'll have a good road after that,” Nicholson said of County Road 8, adding the project's contractor – Northland – quoted the change at about $1 million. “It's a fair price. It will make a good road.”
Board Chairman Brian McBride said the poor condition of the road has been an issue for 25 years.
“Let's get it done right,” he said.
Nicholson agreed.
“Everybody involved in the project – contractor included – wants to have a good road at the end of the project,” he said. “This change would certainly make it a very stout road.”
McBride asked about the extended timeline, noting the change order pushes the project into mid-to-late October, which could mean winter-like weather.
“That we'll have to play by ear,” Nicholson said. “If the weather were to turn bad, there's a chance (the road) wouldn't be paved until next spring or early summer...As soon as things go south with the weather, it's done.”
“Hopefully the weather will hold,” Commissioner Wade Pavleck said. “I'd certainly like to see it done.”
Should paving get moved to 2020, Nicholson said an agreement would be reached to lock in the price.
Other business
Also Tuesday, the board approved an application for combined parcel rezoning and conditional use permit for the construction of an extreme cold weather testing facility located south of Pelland Junction.
Craig Hopkins of Automotive Testing Solutions, LLC, plans to construct the facility on 290 acres of land between Highway 71 and County Road 79. The property was rezoned from an agriculture/forestry district to a commercial district.
The Planning and Zoning Commission met Aug. 8, and according to minutes from that meeting, questions about the project were asked of nearby property owners, but no opposition was given.
While Hopkins has a purchase agreement in place, county Environmental Service Specialist Steve Blair said it was asked if the sale doesn't go through, will the property still be rezoned.
Commissioners said because the conditional use permit was specific to Hopkins' request, if the project disintegrates, the property would go back to its original zoning.
“I don't foresee it going south,” Blair said.
Construction on the building and groundwork for the project is expected to begin this fall. The facility is expected to be operational in 2020.
Also Tuesday:
- The board approved a $5,000 funding request from the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission to facilitate the completion of the Northeast Koochiching County Transportation Plan for the potential redesign of Highway 11 through International Falls. The amount will be payable in 2020.
- The board agreed to allow the county's human resources department to permanently fill the highway department maintenance supervisor position.