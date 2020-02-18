Minnnesota Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL - International Falls, announced Monday he plans to seek reelection to the Minnesota House of Representatives this November, and will again seek the DFL Party endorsement.
He is serving his third term representing District 3A in the Minnesota House, which includes all or part of Koochiching, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties.
“When we work together, we can accomplish some great things for Minnesotans," Ecklund said in a statement. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to build a better state for everyone, but there’s a great deal of work left in front of us. I’m incredibly honored by the support I’ve received over the years from folks in our region, and I’ll work hard to earn it again this November.”
Ecklund is a strong supporter of public education and has worked to increase investments in learning at all levels, including early childhood education opportunities and affordable higher education. He cites his work to protect affordable, accessible health care for all Minnesotans, and supports efforts to tackle skyrocketing prescription drug prices. He has also supported targeted tax cuts, including the working family tax credit, and in 2019, worked to deliver the first middle-class tax cut in a generation.
To strengthen communities in greater Minnesota, Ecklund said he has worked to boost investments in high-speed broadband infrastructure. He cites the dependence of families, students and businesses on this 21st-century technology, and notes that in 2019 he successfully championed legislation to deliver $40 million in funding toward the Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Program over two years.
He is also a strong advocate for northern Minnesota’s heritage including outdoor recreation opportunities like game and fish habitat, parks and trails, and economic opportunities through mining, forestry, tourism and emerging industries.
A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Ecklund serves as chair of the House Veterans and Military Affairs Division, and has supported initiatives to improve the lives of military veterans, service members, and their families. His priorities include the Veteran’s Restorative Justice Act - which would expand Minnesota’s veteran’s courts. He said he has worked to eliminate veteran homelessness and increase job opportunities for veterans, including rewarding careers in skilled construction trades. Additionally, he said committed to initiatives addressing suicide among veterans and raising awareness about this growing epidemic.
Ecklund encourages constituents to attend their precinct caucuses on Feb. 25.