Erin Coutts, at left, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the International Falls Rotary Club. Pictured with Rotary President Ashley Hall, Coutts spoke about the Desert Stars program in Israel. The program includes a high school for Bedouin youth. According to its website, Desert Stars is building a new generation of Bedouin leaders to promote a thriving Bedouin community and a strong Israeli society. Desert Stars empowers mission-driven young Bedouin to realize their individual and collective potential as change-making leaders.
Rotary guest
Tammie Calder
