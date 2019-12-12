Hailey Silvers, at left, was the guest of Rotarian Beth Anderson at a recent meeting of the International Falls Rotary Club. Silvers, the owner of Snap Fitness in International Falls, spoke about the mental and physical benefits of yoga.
Rotary guest
- Tammie Calder
- Updated
Tammie Calder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Celebrating Alice
- Littlefork child care project awarded Northland grant
- Harvey Joseph Kennedy, 79
- TV show in search of ‘a little Swedish blood’
- DISTRICT COURT
- Police Report - 12/9/19
- Chief Thomas F. Hardy (retired), 85
- Sylvia Elaine Fleming, 66
- Shirley DeMarchi, 89
- DISTRICT COURT: Bemidji man sentenced to 5 years on firearm charge