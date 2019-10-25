Guests of Rotarian Doug Skrief at a recent meeting of the International Falls Rotary Club were Danielle Shermerhorn and Ed Gackley. Shermerhorn is the controller and creative director of Cantilever Distillery and Gackley is the general manager.
Rotary guest
Tammie Calder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Project pumps brakes; Target rumors addressed
- International Falls border arrest yields nearly 4 ounces of cocaine
- Ronald LeRoy Olson, 79
- Council OKs route for new holiday parade
- Falls man makes court appearance for kidnapping
- Irene Mildred Johnson
- Halloween on Hiway Lane
- FHS football gets first winning season in 13 years
- Kay Margaret Johnson, 78
- Benedict John 'Babe' Hoffman III