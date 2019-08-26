The Rotary District Governor and his wife were the guest speakers at a recent meeting of the International Falls Rotary Club. Pictured from the left are, Susan Bicker, District Governor Rick Bicker, and Falls Rotary president Ashley Hall. The Rotary District 5580 covers North Dakota, northern Minnesota, northwest Wisconsin and central Ontario.
Rotary guests
Tammie Calder
