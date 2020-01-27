Evie Conat was the guest of her mother and Rotarian RaeAnn Conat at a recent meeting of the International Falls Rotary Club. Evie, a member of the Falls High School speech team, gave a presentation about their participation in the Chanhassen High School speech meet. The team received first place in the small school division. From left to right are RaeAnn Conat, Evie Conat and Doug Lowthian, who serves as the speech team advisor.
Rotary guests
