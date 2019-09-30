Falls High School students kicked off homecoming week Monday with a coronation ceremony and pep fest.
Following tradition, royalty in grades 9-12 were crowned before family, friends and community members.
King and queens crowned include: seniors Anthony Saari and Anna Cowman; juniors Jack Maxwell and Anna Windels; sophomores Diego Christianson and KayLynn Cronin; and freshmen Seth Lynch and Olivia Line.
Royalty and other students will participate in the annual homecoming parade Friday at 1:30 p.m. along Third Street.