The students of the Rainy River Community College Art Department will host an art show for the public on Dec. 10.
The opening reception begins at 4 p.m. and is free for all to attend. Students who are currently studying drawing and sculpture in the art department will be showcasing their work. Visitors will be able to meet the artists and view a variety of creative works.
Artwork will be on display in the Rainy River Community College theater lobby from Dec. 10 through Dec. 19. For more information, contact Andrea Luella Gohl at andrea.gohl@rainyriver.edu or call 218-285-2255.
