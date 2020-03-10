Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit have identified Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, as the main viral organism of the current Respiratory Outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care declared on March 4.
Riverside warns the public that RSV is the most common cause of viral bronchiolitis and pneumonia in infants and children, and can cause severe infection in some adults with heart and lung disease, or anyone with a weakened immune system.
Riverside is urging people, particularly infants and children to refrain from visiting the home at this time. Visitors are restricted to immediate family members and caregivers only.
During this time, all visitors to Rainycrest are strongly advised to observe the following guidelines:
- If possible, defer your visit until the outbreak is declared over.
- Visit one immediate family resident only and do so in their room. Do not visit in common areas.
- Refrain from large group visits or gatherings at this time.
- Practice hand hygiene upon entering and leaving the home.
- If you are feeling ill, please do not visit at this time.
All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities remain cancelled until further notice.
The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation.