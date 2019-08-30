International Falls Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry guests last week helped the International Falls Salvation Army supplement its future work here.
Karina McLellan, of Ruby’s Pantry Benevolence Committee, presented a $500 check from the local Ruby’s Benevolence Fund to Salvation Army staff serving veterans Aug. 22 during the StandDown. The event was sponsored by the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans and the Koochiching Country Veteran Services office held at the Backus Community Center.
The request for money by the International Falls Salvation Army, or IFSA, was to fulfill the needs of its contacts by: distributing food through its emergency food delivery pantry; providing shelter to the homeless through temporary housing; paying all or partial utility shut-offs; covering costs of medical expenses associated with out-of-town medical appointments; and providing rent assistance to prevent eviction from permanent housing.
The Salvation Army is an international movement with the evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to “preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination,” reports Lee Grim, Ruby’s Pantry promotions co-coordinator.
The money from the benevolence fund comes from the Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry guests, who donate $20 American cash at a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution. Of that donation, $2 goes into the International Falls benevolence fund. Upon request, money from the fund is distributed to nonprofit organizations or groups in the greater International Falls area.
Community members that have attended Ruby’s distributions during the past 45 months have donated $26,550 in response to requests.
Ruby’s Pantry leaders encourage nonprofit groups in the area to seek benevolence committee funds. Committee guidelines for requesting funds can be obtained by calling Backus Community Center at 285-7225.
The next Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry distribution is at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at Backus Community Center. Anyone who eats qualifies.