Karina McLellan, Ann Henningsen and Lee Grim, all of Ruby’s Pantry, recently presented a $375 donation from the International Falls Ruby’s Pantry Benevolence Fund to Douglas P. Skrief, director of Koochiching Aging Options, to augment the agency's programs.
Guests at International Falls Ruby's Pantry distributions have assisted the programming offered through Koochiching Aging Options.
Douglas P. Skrief, director of Koochiching Aging Options, accepted a $375 donation from Ruby’s Pantry Benevolence Fund to augment the KAO's programs. Karina McLellan, Ann Henningsen and Lee Grim, all of Ruby’s Pantry presented the donation recently to Skrief.
The mission of Koochiching Aging Options, or KAO, is to promote the independence, dignity and health of all of Koochiching County’s older residents.
The agency does this through the following options:
- The Groceries to You! program: For people age 60 and over who have difficulty getting out of the home to shop. Participants call in their orders and volunteers shop for and deliver the groceries.
- Koochiching County Caregiver Consultant/Dementia Support Specialist Program: Assists anyone who is helping an older county resident meet the challenges of daily life.
- Koochiching Good Visit Program: Links volunteers with more socially isolated individuals for friendly visitation, check-ins and shared activities.
- Koochiching Memory Café: Provides a social gathering place for those living with memory loss and their care partners.
- Dementia Friends Champions: Describe the nature of dementia, communication strategies and how they are making ours a "dementia friendly" community.
- Referral Services: Refers clients to other service providers and information sources.
- Senior Companions: Volunteers age 55 and over who support elderly individuals who have difficulty with daily living tasks.
- The Senior Wheels program: Helps residents age 55 and over to travel to medical appointments outside their community.
- Tai Ji Quan: A fall prevention exercise program for older adults and those with physical limitations.
Contributions from the International Falls Benevolence Fund come from every Ruby’s Pantry guest, $2 of their $20 USA cash share at a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution. Upon request, money from the fund is then distributed to nonprofit organizations or groups in the greater International Falls area.
Community members that have attended Ruby’s monthly distributions since July 2015 have donated $27,425 in response to more than 35 requests to the Benevolence Committee. Committee guidelines for requesting funds can be obtained by calling Backus Community Center at 285-7225.
The next Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry distribution at the Backus Community Center is at 5 p.m. Nov. 11. Anyone who eats qualifies to participate.