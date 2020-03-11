Ruby's Pantry has a new website that includes online registration options.
As of March 1, Ruby’s Pantry has launched a new website where volunteers can register to help. This new online process reduces the need for people to have to take an application to a local coordinator.
“I appreciate the online application," said Karina McClellan, Ruby’s Pantry volunteer coordinator. “It’s so much more convenient for volunteers to fill it out online, then they don’t have to physically bring paperwork to my office.”
Other online features include being able to donate for shares and select a time for pick up.
“I love being able to donate for my share online," said Robin Bjorkquist, Ruby’s Pantry user. “It’s so convenient to log in, select my time, donate for my share before getting to the distribution site. Then when I get to Backus, I just have check in at the express track line and pick up my number.”
The new online process allows users to donate $21 per share, with the additional dollar covering online processing fees. Ruby’s guests do not have to donate online, guests can continue to donate at Backus Community Center the night of pop-up pantries as usual.
“We want guests to know that they can still come on pantry day to register and donate at the door as they always have," said Hoa Sobczynski, financial manager. “Ruby’s had moved everything online, but we have volunteers who will do the online part for those without computers or emails. We want everyone to know they are still welcome to come the way they always have.”
Ruby's Pantry is a monthly food distribution program that helps keep consumable food out of landfills. For a $20 U.S. cash donation, guests receive an abundance of food that can include meat, vegetables, bread, paper products and more.
For more information, visit www.rubyspantry.org to register to either be a volunteer or for a share.
Pop-up Pantries are held at Backus Community Center the second Monday of each month. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m., with distribution beginning at 5 p.m. Registration ends at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the Backus office at 218-285-7225, or stop by 900 Fifth Street in the Falls.