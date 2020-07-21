International Falls Ruby’s Pantry donors are helping Northern Options for Women to equip their clients to be successful parents.
Lee Grim and Ward Merrill, of Ruby’s Pantry staff, presented a $500 donation from the International Falls Ruby’s Pantry Benevolence Fund to Lisa Steagall, client advocate of Northern Options for Women to maintain their supply of baby items for their clients.
Community members that have attended Ruby’s monthly distributions have donated $27,825 in response to over 30 requests from non-profit organizations to the benevolence committee. Committee guidelines for requesting funds can be obtained by calling Backus Community Center at 285-7225.
The next Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry distribution is at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Backus Community Center. Anyone who eats qualifies to participate.
Northern Options for Women is a free pregnancy and parenting resource center located on 923 Fifth St. across the street from the Backus Community Center International Falls. Its mission: "If you are in a pregnancy or may be pregnant, we are here to help you."
The service is open Monday to Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.Call ahead to set up a safe visit or delivery: (218)285-7673, or text (218)324-1860.
Northern Options for Women supplies clients with diapers, wipes, cribs, clothing, baby furniture, formula, and grocery cards free of cost and confidentially. Northern Options remains open for urgent needs during the pandemic. "They ask community members to reach out to them if they are struggling to provide for their baby or family," said a news release.
The benevolence fund is generated by using $2 from every $20 donation guest donation at a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution. Upon request, money from the fund is distributed to nonprofit organizations or groups in the greater International Falls area.