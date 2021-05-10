Community members who have attended Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry monthly distributions over the past six years have donated $31,125 to the local Benevolence Fund for distribution to community organizations.
In April, International Falls Ruby’s Pantry guests and donors provided assistance to four Koochiching County organizations during the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic, reports Lee Grim, local Ruby’s Pantry promotion co-coordinator.
Borderland Alano Club, Fairview International Falls Hospice & Palliative Care, Northern Options for Women and Servants of Shelter of Koochiching County each received a $400 donation from the International Falls Ruby’s Pantry Benevolence Fund.
Doug Cassibo, a board member of the Borderland Alano Club accepted the donation at the club’s front door from Grim. The funds will be used to sustain the club’s annual operations.
The club is a community center for addiction services rehabilitating alcoholics, drug abusers and compulsive gamblers. Its mission statement is: Saving lives one day at a time by providing a safe, chemically free environment, not exclusive to the recovery community.”
It is a wonderful setting for get-togethers and meetings, Cassibo Grim notes.
Director Polly Hebig of Fairview International Falls Hospice and Palliative Care accepted a donation that allows the organization to advocate for people with serious illnesses and help cover expenses for supplies and items not covered by Medicare insurance.
Its goal is to educate, promote and advocate for the availability and use of advance care planning, palliative care and hospice for all people with grave incapacities. Hospice helps patients stay as independent and as comfortable as long as possible, and attends to their physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs, and supports caregivers, family and loved ones.
Funds to Northern Options for Women will help equip its users to be successful parents by maintaining a supply of baby items for them. NOFW supplies clients with diapers, wipes, cribs, clothing, baby furniture, formula and grocery cards, all free of cost and confidential. Northern Options remains open in the pandemic. Staff ask community members to reach out if they are struggling to provide for their baby or family.
Servants of Shelter, or SOS, is an organization that provides emergency and temporary housing for homeless families in need of shelter in the International Falls area.
SOS recently replaced 28 old worn out windows with 24 new Marvin Windows in one of its buildings. Ruby's Pantry benevolence funds will be used to cover some of the costs for window replacement.
Donations
The contributions come when each Ruby’s Pantry guest donates $20 U.S. cash at a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution. Two dollars of the $20 goes to the benevolence fund. Upon request, money from the fund is distributed to nonprofit organizations or groups in the greater International Falls area.
Committee guidelines for requesting funds can be obtained by calling Backus Community Center at 285-7225.
Meanwhile, Grim notes that the number of community volunteers running the operations, and guests using Ruby’s monthly Popup Pantry has been significantly declining during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When 300 guests donate $20 each for food shares a month, $600 go to the benevolence fund.
"As less and less shares are distributed, less goes into the fund and back to the community," he reported. "Also less money becomes available to truck food to the Falls from North Branch and return empty."
Now that summer is coming, and locally, daily new COVID cases are decreasing, positive test and infection rates are decreasing and a large portion of the community has been vaccinated, Ruby’s leaders are asking community members to step forward to volunteer anew by calling Backus Community Center at 285-7225, or come again every second Monday of the month so we can continue this important community service here.