International Falls Ruby’s Pantry donors are assisting their family, friends and neighbors as the International Falls Ruby’s Pantry Benevolence Fund awards funds to various local organizations.
The benevolence fund assisted with a $400 award Oct. 1 to Fairview International Falls Hospice & Palliative Care, which advocates for people with serious illnesses.
And, on the same day, the International Falls Ruby’s Pantry donors and the Ruby’s Pantry Benevolence Fund awarded $400 to The Falls Hunger Coalition, which provides food for area citizens who are food insecure.
The FHC's food shelf is in the process of moving to its new home on the first floor of the Backus Community Center, at 900 5th Street, in International Falls.
The new location will make it much easier for those to deliver food to the food shelf and for recipients to receive food. The move is also expected to help all involved, as there will be no more elevator travel and there will be light for the volunteers and staff.
Meanwhile, the goals of Fairview International Falls Hospice & Palliative Care are to educate, promote, and advocate for the availability and use of advance care planning, palliative care, and hospice for all people with serious illnesses.
“Hospice helps patients stay as independent and as comfortable as long as possible, and attends to their physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs, and supports caregivers, family and loved ones,” said Polly Hebig, Hospice Care director.
Every Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry guest that donates $20 American cash at a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution contributes $2 dollars of the $20 to the International Falls Benevolence Fund. Upon request, money from the fund is then distributed to nonprofit organizations or groups in the greater International Falls area, said Lee Grim, Ruby’s Pantry promotions co-coordinator.