Ruby's Pantry returns to its regular distribution schedule today, but with the same changes implemented in May.
"We will, for the time being, continue to offer curb-side pick up for the next few months," siad Lois Lundin, Backus Community Center events coordinator. "We will evaluate the program and announce more about the long term logistics for the distribution as we learn and evolve."
In an effort to help keep guests and volunteers safe from COVID-19, the International Falls Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry food distribution will take place in the parking lot of Backus Community Center.
“We want to do our best to promote safety for our guests and volunteers as well as the Backus staff, tenants, and building users while continuing to serve the community,” said Ward Merrill, Backus executive director and site coordinator for the local Ruby’s Pantry team. “Our coordinators have taken measures that are targeted to comply with all requirements while meeting a community need."
Food shares were distributed using a curb-side pick-up method, meaning guests will remian in their cars through the entire process.
Ruby’s Pantry distributions will happen on the second Monday of each month. The dates are:
- June 8
- July 13
- Aug. 10
- Sept. 14
- Oct. 12
- Nov. 9
- Dec. 14