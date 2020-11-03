Ruby’s Pantry guests are aiding Rainy River Community College students by funding food purchases for the Voyageur Food Pantry, open and free to all students who attend RRCC.
Local Ruby’s Pantry Promotion Coordinator Lee Grim presented a $400 Ruby’s Benevolence Fund donation to the Rev. Greg McClellan of Littlefork Baptist Church and Steve Bjorkquist, who serves as fiscal agent and one of the organizers of the pantry. The donation will enhance purchases of food for the pantry, which has been operational since February 2018.
RRCC student Esteban Ruelas said the food pantry has done amazing things for himself and other students on campus. “It makes sure we do not go hungry in our dorms and it provides snack during the day at school,” he said. “I see it impacting not only my life but the college community as a whole.”
Glorie Romine, a RRCC student who works two jobs, said she still finds she needs extra help to provide full and healthy meals. “The food pantry at RRCC is a saving grace,” she said. “Not only have I used it for food, it also provides necessary sanitary and house hold items that can be expensive otherwise. Without it I know I and many other students would be much worse off.”
Rachel Berry, RRCC speech and communication instructor, said students last fall identified food insecurity as one of the most pressing issues RRCC students face. “To address this need, students raised funds and food to support our campus pantry as well as support our local food shelf and Salvation Army,” she said. “Your grants make a significant impact in the lives of our community and our students, and for this, we give thanks.”
“We have wonderful supporters who help keep the pantry, at Rainy River Community College, stocked with a variety of food products along with other items such as soap and shampoo,” said Andrea Gohl, RRCC art instructor. “College can be a challenging time for many people as it is often someone’s first time being away from home and needing to be financially dependent. Especially during this challenging time due to COVID-19, being able to provide some relief for students can make a huge difference. Many thanks to all our contributors who make the pantry possible.”
Stephanie Turban, RRCC Housing director said the Voyageur Food Pantry has been a welcome and much needed resource for students. “We know that food insecurity is a real challenge that students face, and we are thankful for the help of community partners in establishing our highly utilized food pantry,” she said.
Amy Amundsen, TRIO Retention Specialist at Rainy River Community College said RRCC would welcome monetary and goods donations for the pantry.
To make a donation, contact her at 1501 Hwy 71, International Falls, MN 56649/218.285.2226 amy.amundsen@rainyriver.edu .