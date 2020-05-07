In an effort to help keep guests and volunteers safe from the coronavirus, the International Falls Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry food distribution will take place in the Backus Community Center parking area May 20.
Originally scheduled for earlier in the month, the date and venue was changed to allow time to plan for all safety requirements outlined by COVID-19 directives.
“We want to do our best to promote safety for our guests and volunteers as well as the Backus staff, tenants, and building users while continuing to serve the community,” said Ward Merrill, Backus executive director and site coordinator for the local Ruby’s Pantry team. “Our coordinators have taken measures that are targeted to comply with all requirements while meeting a community need."
Picking up shares will look different for Ruby's guests in May, said Lois Lundin, Ruby’s Pantry food line coordinator.
Food shares will be distributed using a curb-side pick-up method, meaning guests will remain in their cars through the entire process, she said, describing the method.
Lundin noted guests should be aware of five key elements to help this to be a successful event:
- Online pre-registration will not be available for the month of May.
- Guests must stay in their cars at all times and should wear face masks when interacting with Ruby’s Pantry volunteers.
- Guests need to have a clear space in their vehicle to place their food shares. Volunteers will not move personal items to make room for food shares.
- The share distribution will begin at 5 p.m. on May 20. To prevent traffic issues, guests should not line up in their vehicles before 4:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to self-stagger their arrival times. There is no need for everyone to arrive early and just sit in line. There will be plenty of food.
- Backus Community Center will be closed to the public. Guests will not be able to enter the building for any reason.
Ruby’s Pantry is for anyone that is looking to extend their monthly grocery budget. For a $20 cash donation, guests will receive an abundance of groceries. There is no income or residency requirement. Ruby’s Pantry partners with food manufacturers, distributors, and producers to gather their surplus and overages.