Ruby's Pantry took on a different look Wednesday in its first distribution day since March.
In an effort to help keep guests and volunteers safe from COVID-19, the International Falls Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry food distribution took place in the parking lot of Backus Community Center, distributing 297 shares.
“We want to do our best to promote safety for our guests and volunteers as well as the Backus staff, tenants, and building users while continuing to serve the community,” said Ward Merrill, Backus executive director and site coordinator for the local Ruby’s Pantry team. “Our coordinators have taken measures that are targeted to comply with all requirements while meeting a community need."
Food shares were distributed using a curb-side pick-up method, meaning guests remained in their cars through the entire process.