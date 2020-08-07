Ruby's Pantry

Ruby's Pop Up Pantry distribution will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Backus Community Center parking lot.

Food shares will again be distributed using a curb-side pick-up method, with guests remaining in their cars through the entire process.

Traffic line up starts on Ninth Avenue and proceeds north to Backus.
No need to call in for shares this month.

