Minnesota’s stay-at-home order has temporarily closed or limited what many businesses can do and the services they provide.
And while relief is out there for some, it isn’t available for others.
Municipal liquor stores do not qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program or small business loans during the COVID-19 pandemic because they’re owned by their respective cities. Koochiching County has four munis located in Ranier, Littlefork, Big Falls and Northome.
Gov. Tim Walz issued an order that prohibited on-site consumption of food and beverages from March 17 to March 27, which was later extended to May 4. Three of the four municipal liquor stores in the county reorganized to offer off-sale liquor and food orders to go. The Ranier Municipal Liquor Store has been closed since March 17.
Officials are searching for relief, but the loss of on-sale revenue and having to pay unemployment to employees who have been laid off is adding up – quickly.
Littlefork
The Littlefork City Council last week discussed what the future could look like for the liquor store if it’s unable to reopen soon. Currently, Walz’s order expires May 4, but he has indicated that could be extended.
“If (having to be closed) goes on for too many months, we’ll run out of cash,” city Administrator Sonja Pelland told the council last week. “We can’t operate if we run out of money.”
Rebounds at the liquor store were something city officials hoped for this year.
In 2019, renovations to the muni closed the business from the beginning of January to the end of March, and the city had to provide unemployment to employees during the closure. In addition to the manager, who is still working through the current closure, there are five to six casual, on-call bartenders.
“Cash reserves are low after the major plumbing repairs last year,” Pelland said.
The January 2020 meeting minutes listed a year-to-date loss for 2019 at $64,061 — before capitalization of the improvements to the building. The 2020 year-to-date loss is $14,644.
Minnesota law requires a city whose liquor store has experienced losses in any two years during the past three-year period to hold a public hearing on the question of whether the city should continue to operate a municipal liquor store, according to the Minnesota Auditor’s Office.
“That is beyond our control,” Pelland said of the law. “If the muni was open right now, we were kind of in position where things had smoothed out, and I think we could have broke even.”
The Littlefork-Big Falls All School Reunion was postponed until 2021, and Pelland said officials were counting on that event to bring in a profit. Making a profit can be difficult in smaller communities, even with a loyal customer base.
The Littlefork muni has been able to offer off-sale liquor and a to-go food menu, bringing in about $500 daily, when it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
“The local people are supportive of the muni and our community,” Pelland said. “We’re so appreciative of that and we need them to get through this.”
Big Falls
The Big Falls Municipal Liquor Store has also offered off-sale liquor and food to-go since March 17, when bars and restaurants were ordered to close.
City Clerk Joan Nelson said it’s the only place in the community to order food and Big Falls city councilors discussed keeping it open more as a service to the community, rather than an effort to make a profit.
“(Councilors) realize we will lose money,” Nelson said. “It’s more of a community concern. We want to provide these services to keep people in town. It’s a way to minimize people going out of town for food or liquor and possibly getting exposed to (COVID-19).”
A bulk of the business’s profit comes from being an on-sale bar, which shows in a 68-percent dip in revenue during the first three weeks in April. The business’s off-sale revenues are typically the muni’s lowest profit item, although there was an increase in April.
“The profit margin on off-sale is much less than the on-sale/bar margin,” Nelson said. “We are not even coming close to covering our expenses, and will definitely have a large loss. But, the council feels that it is important to keep a food and beverage service available locally, to help residents comply with the stay-at-home order.”
Nelson added operating expenses remain pretty consistent, with the exception that payroll is lower. Still, the city will have to pay 50-to-100 percent of all unemployment costs.
“I’ve talked to (Rep.) Rob Ecklund, and it appears there may be some federal funding to pay 50 percent of citys’ unemployment costs, but nothing is for sure yet,” she said. “We hope there many be a little relief eventually.”
The Big Falls Municipal Liquor Store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Northome
City officials in Northome echoed comments of others that it has been challenging to keep up with current times.
Morgan Skiles, city clerk, said the Northome Liquor Store also has an off-sale, pizza to-go model running, but the business has taken a hit.
“We’ve got a lot of small businesses in the area in the same boat,” she said.
Fortunately, everyone at the Northome muni is still working. The three employees are dividing up available hours while it is open from noon to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
“We all miss our people,” she said. “Everybody is doing their best to keep spirits up, and we understand things are beyond our control. We’re trying to make the best of the situation.”
Financial figures for the Northome Liquor Store were not provided to The Journal as of press time.
Ranier
Construction was underway at the Ranier Municipal Liquor Store this week as crews replaced the flooring while the business is closed, and staff were in good spirits about the unexpected closure.
“This give us the opportunity to do this right,” said manager Jenn Seegert of the flooring project. “It’s hard to close it for two days, do some work, then open back up.”
The liquor store has five employees, and Seegert said they, too, are understanding of the situation.
“One of the bartenders said she’s enjoying being home with her kids at night,” Seegert said.
Still, the normalcy the of the muni is missed.
“It’s not just a bar,” city Administrator Sherril Gautreaux said. “It’s a gathering place for friends and family. We have birthday parties, retirement parties and a lot of events... We give a lot back to the community with funds raised here.”
The liquor store’s operating statement for the month of March showed a net loss of $1,545, however, it had a year-to-date net profit of $10,742. That compares with the year-to-date net profit of $10,419 at the same in 2019.
“We do own the building and we’ve got funds in the bank,” Gautreaux said. “We’re not very worried right now... Hopefully, this will all have a positive ending.”
Seegert agreed.
“We want everyone to succeed and get through this,” she said. “Our bartender put it perfectly: she said we miss our faithful customers, but we know they’ll be back to support us.”