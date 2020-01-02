2010

  • World Events
    • A devastating earthquake rocks Haiti.
    • Apple unveils the iPad.
    • Germany makes the final reparation payment for World War I.
    • The 2010 Winter Olympics are held in Vancouver.
    • H1N1 swine flu pandemic panics the nation.
  • National Events
    • The BP oil spill is stopped for the first time, 86 days after oil started leaking into the Gulf of Mexico.
    • The last U.S. combat troops leave Iraq.
    • The results of the 2010 US Census are released. The US population grows by 9.7 percent to 310 million, the smallest percentage increase since the Great Depression.
  • State Events
    • The Twins celebrate their first season in new Target Field.
    • After a tight gubernatorial race against Republican Tom Emmer, Mark Dayton is elected as the governor of Minnesota.
  • Local Events
    • The community celebrates 30 years of Icebox Days.
    • The Daily Journal begins publishing twice weekly, becoming the International Falls Journal.
    • Boise Inc. celebrates 100 years of papermaking in International Falls.
    • Fire at Budget Host Inn.
    • Border Patrol moves into new station on Highway 11.

2011

  • World Events
    • Arab Spring anti-government protests continue throughout much of the Islamic World.
    • The world population reaches 7 billion inhabitants according to the United Nations.
    • U.S. Navy Seals raid a residence in Abbottabad, Pakistan, killing Osama Bin Laden.
    • South Sudan secedes from Sudan.
    • Two billion people watch the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
  • National Events
    • The nation remembers the 10th anniversary of 9/11.
    • Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is shot.
    • Rise of the Occupy Wall Street movement.
    • Apple CEO Steve Jobs dies.
  • State Events
    • Minnesota ended a state government shutdown after 20 days, millions in lost revenue and frustration on the part of residents and lawmakers.
  • Local Events
    • A fire claimed the building of local business No Place like Home Again.
    • The United States Postal Service announced the Loman Post Office will remain open.
    • The Ranier rail port was named the busiest port in North America.
    • Former Ray resident Carl Muggli was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection with the 2010 death of his wife, Linda Muggli.
    • An image of Voyageurs National Park was released on a national postage stamp.

2012

  • World
    • The "Curiosity Rover" successfully lands on Mars.
    • The end of the Mayan calendar, which some believed would mark the end of the world, is observed with little to no consequence.
    • Libya holds its first post-Qaddafi election.
    • The summer Olympics are held in London.
  • National
    • Barack Obama reelected for a second term as president of the United States.
    • Hurricane Sandy causes damage along the eastern United States.
    • Mass shootings occur at Sandy Hook and Aurora, Colorado.
  • State
    • Duluth Mayor Don Ness declared a state of emergency after a deluge of up to nine inches of rain forced residents to evacuate their homes and animals to escape their pens at the zoo.
  • Local
    • Icebox Days draws a record number of participants.
    • Indus teacher Lois Louis is named “2012 National Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year.”
    • SkyWest Airlines begins providing service to Falls International Airport.
    • Citizens of Backus celebrate 10 years of saving the historic building.
    • Bob Anderson wins the mayoral election.

2013

  • World
    • Xi Jinping is named as the new president of the People's Republic of China.
    • Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio installed as Pope Francis I.
    • The NSA surveillance program leaked to the media by Edward Snowden causes diplomatic turmoil.
  • National
    • Three people were killed and hundreds injured after multiple bombs exploded during the Boston Marathon.
    • In a landmark 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court strikes down a federal law defining marriage as between a man and a woman.
    • The Affordable Care Act rollout is a disaster, with its website rendered barely usable for the first month of the program.
  • State
    • Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton signs a bill allowing same-sex couples to marry, making Minnesota the 12th state to permit gay marriage.
  • Local
    • Boise Inc. announces shutdown of three machines and loss of 265 jobs.
    • Packaging Corporation of America purchases Boise Inc and its facilities in a cash deal valued at near $2 billion.
    • The Good Samaritan Society opens a new facility on Keenan Drive.
    • The Travel Channel comes to International Falls to film Icebox Days festivities.
    • Thirty-five Voyageurs National Park employees are sent home during the 16-day federal government shutdown.
    • St. Paul Lutheran Church celebrates 100 years of existence in the International Falls community.
U.S. Sen. Al Franken, International Falls Mayor Bob Anderson
U.S. Sen. Al Franken, with International Falls Mayor Bob Anderson, pledged his support as the community attempts to find ways to diversify its economy following the May 2, 2013 announcement that by October, 265 jobs will be eliminated at the Boise Inc. paper mill in International Falls. Franken met with area leaders July 3. to listen to their concerns.

2014

  • World
    • Russia formally annexes Crimea amid international condemnation.
    • The Islamic State forces seize control of government offices and other important buildings in the northern city of Mosul.
    • Ebola epidemic becomes a global health crisis.
  • National
    • Republicans regain control of the Senate in 2014 midterm elections.
    • Violent riots broke out in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson after an unarmed teen, Michael Brown, was fatally shot by a police officer, sparking a national movement.
    • U.S. begins restoring diplomatic relations with Cuba after 54 years.
  • State
    • A federal judge’s decision makes killing wolves illegal in the state.
  • Local
    • Record temperatures are broken with -42 degrees.
    • St. Thomas School officials announce school will eliminate four grades.
    • Falls School Board agrees to offer a free preschool program.
    • Public pianos are installed in Ranier.
    • Rainy River water levels hit an 85-year high, leading to the cancellation of “Pulling for Peace.”
    • The new International Falls animal holding facility is completed.
Worth 1,000 words
Gov. Mark Dayton snapped a photo of rising waters in Loman when he toured Borderland flooding in June 2014.
Toting the turkey
A noticeably surprised AJ Edens takes a turn throwing a frozen turkey at bowling bins outside Backus Community Center at Icebox Days in 2014. The event, according to Icebox Days organizers, is growing in popularity with the younger crowd.
High water behind No. 8 green
High water along the Rainy River behind the green on hole No. 8 at the Falls Country Club didn’t prevent the Smokey Bear Golf Invitational from taking place as scheduled in July 2013.

2015

  • World
    • Tens of thousands of people fleeing war-torn Syria cause a refugee intake crisis in Europe and the world.
    • China scrapped its 36-year one-child policy.
  • National
    • Same-sex marriage becomes a right in the U.S.
    • The New York Times reports that, during her time as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton was using her personal email for official business.
    • The use and possession of marijuana becomes legal in Alaska and Washington D.C.
  • State
    • U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigates the killing of “Cecil the Lion” by a Bloomington, Minn., dentist amid worldwide controversy.
  • Local
    • National Geographic explorer Will Steger visits Borderland.
    • Aged human remains are found on property near Rainy River.
    • TruStar breaks ground on a new expansion.
    • Record warm temperatures hit the area in October.
    • Ruby’s Pantry is founded.
    • Mayor Bob Anderson loses his house to a fire.

2016

  • World
    • The United Kingdom shocks the world when it votes to leave the European Union.
    • The spread of the Zika virus throughout the Americas causes worldwide alarm.
    • The summer Olympics are held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
  • National
    • Donald J. Trump is elected as the 45th president of the United States.
    • The Chicago Cubs win their first World Series since 1908, defeating the Cleveland Indians 4 games to 3.
  • State
    • Beloved Minnesota-native musician, Prince, dies at 57.
    • Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Philando Castile, a black man, at a traffic stop in St. Paul, sparking nationwide protests.
  • Local
    • A Littlefork cow gives birth to triplets, the chances of this occurring are about one in 105,000.
    • City Drug celebrates 100 years of business.
    • Rumors circulate that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce was triggered by an event at the Falls International Airport.
    • Bob DeGross is selected as the new superintendent of Voyaguers National Park.
    • The opening weekend of deer season carries record warm temperatures.
    • A video of Harley Droba surprising his daughter with a 1981 DeLorean goes viral.
Putting the fire out
Sparks fly as Matt LaVigne of the International Falls Fire Department works to gain entry to the Tee Pee Motel Sept. 29, 2017 after a fire was reported there.

2017

  • World
    • Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Irma wreak havoc on the Caribbean and the southeastern U.S.
    • ISIS shocked the world when its forces captured Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, and declared a new caliphate.
  • National
    • Reports expose allegations of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct in Hollywood, feeding into the larger #MeToo movement.
    • Robert Mueller was appointed to oversee the Russia investigation
    • NFL players protest police brutality during national anthem
  • State
    • US Sen. Al Franken announced that he would resign following charges of sexual harassment and indiscretions. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was appointed to fill Franken’s seat.
  • Local
    • Rainy River Community College celebrates 50 years.
    • Ranier’s Loony’s Brew begins brewing their own beer.
    • A fire damages the Tee Pee Motel.
    • The Borderland Concert Association closes its curtains after 70 years of bringing music to the area.
    • Two Iron Range men are rescued from Kabetogama Lake by Voyageurs National Park staff.

2018

  • World
    • Historic meetings between Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un are the first-ever talks between the two nations' leaders.
    • The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul causes diplomatic turmoil.
  • National
    • U.S. voters turn out in record numbers for the midterm election, democrats retake control of Congress.
    • A gunman opened fire on a high school in Parkland, Florida, sparking national school strikes.
    • Wildfires ravaged California.
    • Brett Kavanaugh is sworn into the Supreme Court amid controversy after being accused of sexual assault.
  • State
    • The Super Bowl LI was held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
    • Ilhan Omar of Minnesota becomes the first Somali-American elected to the U.S. Congress.
    • Tim Walz is elected to the governorship.
  • Local
    • International Falls is featured on “The Today Show” for -33 degree temperatures.
    • A feature film titled “International Falls” starring Rachel Harris and Rob Heubel was shot in the area.
    • The first-ever Borderland Pride was celebrated, generating a large crowd.
    • Voyageurs National Park is featured on the 43rd quarter of the “America the Beautiful” quarters program.
    • Sammy’s Pizza opens in International Falls.
    • The ice is officially out on Rainy Lake on May 13.
Showing support
From the left, Alyssa Mathis, Samantha VanHeel and Hope Johnson, all of International Falls, show their enthusiasm for the first-ever Passport to Pride march in 2018.

2019

  • World
    • Over 1 million people protest in Hong Kong over proposed new extradition laws to China.
    • Climate change strikes held by school children take place around the world inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.
    • Fire damaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
  • National
    • The U.S. House impeaches President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
    • A raid by U.S. Special Forces kills ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.
  • State
    • A statewide hands-free driving law goes into effect.
  • Local
    • International Falls’ temperature breaks a 121-year-old record in July 2019 with a temperature of 37 degrees, breaking the 38-degree record set in 1898.
    • Littlefork Big-Falls enters into a co-op agreement with Kelliher Northome for football, creating the successful North Central Stars.
    • Littlefork-Big Falls graduates its 100th class.
    • Kmart officials announce the local store will close after 38 years in business.
    • The community grieves the loss of Mayor Bob Anderson, who died unexpectedly in September.
    • Harley Droba is appointed to serve as mayor.

