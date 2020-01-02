2010
- World Events
- A devastating earthquake rocks Haiti.
- Apple unveils the iPad.
- Germany makes the final reparation payment for World War I.
- The 2010 Winter Olympics are held in Vancouver.
- H1N1 swine flu pandemic panics the nation.
- National Events
- The BP oil spill is stopped for the first time, 86 days after oil started leaking into the Gulf of Mexico.
- The last U.S. combat troops leave Iraq.
- The results of the 2010 US Census are released. The US population grows by 9.7 percent to 310 million, the smallest percentage increase since the Great Depression.
- State Events
- The Twins celebrate their first season in new Target Field.
- After a tight gubernatorial race against Republican Tom Emmer, Mark Dayton is elected as the governor of Minnesota.
- Local Events
- The community celebrates 30 years of Icebox Days.
- The Daily Journal begins publishing twice weekly, becoming the International Falls Journal.
- Boise Inc. celebrates 100 years of papermaking in International Falls.
- Fire at Budget Host Inn.
- Border Patrol moves into new station on Highway 11.
2011
- World Events
- Arab Spring anti-government protests continue throughout much of the Islamic World.
- The world population reaches 7 billion inhabitants according to the United Nations.
- U.S. Navy Seals raid a residence in Abbottabad, Pakistan, killing Osama Bin Laden.
- South Sudan secedes from Sudan.
- Two billion people watch the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
- National Events
- The nation remembers the 10th anniversary of 9/11.
- Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is shot.
- Rise of the Occupy Wall Street movement.
- Apple CEO Steve Jobs dies.
- State Events
- Minnesota ended a state government shutdown after 20 days, millions in lost revenue and frustration on the part of residents and lawmakers.
- Local Events
- A fire claimed the building of local business No Place like Home Again.
- The United States Postal Service announced the Loman Post Office will remain open.
- The Ranier rail port was named the busiest port in North America.
- Former Ray resident Carl Muggli was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection with the 2010 death of his wife, Linda Muggli.
- An image of Voyageurs National Park was released on a national postage stamp.
2012
- World
- The "Curiosity Rover" successfully lands on Mars.
- The end of the Mayan calendar, which some believed would mark the end of the world, is observed with little to no consequence.
- Libya holds its first post-Qaddafi election.
- The summer Olympics are held in London.
- National
- Barack Obama reelected for a second term as president of the United States.
- Hurricane Sandy causes damage along the eastern United States.
- Mass shootings occur at Sandy Hook and Aurora, Colorado.
- State
- Duluth Mayor Don Ness declared a state of emergency after a deluge of up to nine inches of rain forced residents to evacuate their homes and animals to escape their pens at the zoo.
- Local
- Icebox Days draws a record number of participants.
- Indus teacher Lois Louis is named “2012 National Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year.”
- SkyWest Airlines begins providing service to Falls International Airport.
- Citizens of Backus celebrate 10 years of saving the historic building.
- Bob Anderson wins the mayoral election.
2013
- World
- Xi Jinping is named as the new president of the People's Republic of China.
- Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio installed as Pope Francis I.
- The NSA surveillance program leaked to the media by Edward Snowden causes diplomatic turmoil.
- National
- Three people were killed and hundreds injured after multiple bombs exploded during the Boston Marathon.
- In a landmark 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court strikes down a federal law defining marriage as between a man and a woman.
- The Affordable Care Act rollout is a disaster, with its website rendered barely usable for the first month of the program.
- State
- Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton signs a bill allowing same-sex couples to marry, making Minnesota the 12th state to permit gay marriage.
- Local
- Boise Inc. announces shutdown of three machines and loss of 265 jobs.
- Packaging Corporation of America purchases Boise Inc and its facilities in a cash deal valued at near $2 billion.
- The Good Samaritan Society opens a new facility on Keenan Drive.
- The Travel Channel comes to International Falls to film Icebox Days festivities.
- Thirty-five Voyageurs National Park employees are sent home during the 16-day federal government shutdown.
- St. Paul Lutheran Church celebrates 100 years of existence in the International Falls community.
2014
- World
- Russia formally annexes Crimea amid international condemnation.
- The Islamic State forces seize control of government offices and other important buildings in the northern city of Mosul.
- Ebola epidemic becomes a global health crisis.
- National
- Republicans regain control of the Senate in 2014 midterm elections.
- Violent riots broke out in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson after an unarmed teen, Michael Brown, was fatally shot by a police officer, sparking a national movement.
- U.S. begins restoring diplomatic relations with Cuba after 54 years.
- State
- A federal judge’s decision makes killing wolves illegal in the state.
- Local
- Record temperatures are broken with -42 degrees.
- St. Thomas School officials announce school will eliminate four grades.
- Falls School Board agrees to offer a free preschool program.
- Public pianos are installed in Ranier.
- Rainy River water levels hit an 85-year high, leading to the cancellation of “Pulling for Peace.”
- The new International Falls animal holding facility is completed.
2015
- World
- Tens of thousands of people fleeing war-torn Syria cause a refugee intake crisis in Europe and the world.
- China scrapped its 36-year one-child policy.
- National
- Same-sex marriage becomes a right in the U.S.
- The New York Times reports that, during her time as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton was using her personal email for official business.
- The use and possession of marijuana becomes legal in Alaska and Washington D.C.
- State
- U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service investigates the killing of “Cecil the Lion” by a Bloomington, Minn., dentist amid worldwide controversy.
- Local
- National Geographic explorer Will Steger visits Borderland.
- Aged human remains are found on property near Rainy River.
- TruStar breaks ground on a new expansion.
- Record warm temperatures hit the area in October.
- Ruby’s Pantry is founded.
- Mayor Bob Anderson loses his house to a fire.
2016
- World
- The United Kingdom shocks the world when it votes to leave the European Union.
- The spread of the Zika virus throughout the Americas causes worldwide alarm.
- The summer Olympics are held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
- National
- Donald J. Trump is elected as the 45th president of the United States.
- The Chicago Cubs win their first World Series since 1908, defeating the Cleveland Indians 4 games to 3.
- State
- Beloved Minnesota-native musician, Prince, dies at 57.
- Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Philando Castile, a black man, at a traffic stop in St. Paul, sparking nationwide protests.
- Local
- A Littlefork cow gives birth to triplets, the chances of this occurring are about one in 105,000.
- City Drug celebrates 100 years of business.
- Rumors circulate that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce was triggered by an event at the Falls International Airport.
- Bob DeGross is selected as the new superintendent of Voyaguers National Park.
- The opening weekend of deer season carries record warm temperatures.
- A video of Harley Droba surprising his daughter with a 1981 DeLorean goes viral.
2017
- World
- Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Irma wreak havoc on the Caribbean and the southeastern U.S.
- ISIS shocked the world when its forces captured Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, and declared a new caliphate.
- National
- Reports expose allegations of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct in Hollywood, feeding into the larger #MeToo movement.
- Robert Mueller was appointed to oversee the Russia investigation
- NFL players protest police brutality during national anthem
- State
- US Sen. Al Franken announced that he would resign following charges of sexual harassment and indiscretions. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was appointed to fill Franken’s seat.
- Local
- Rainy River Community College celebrates 50 years.
- Ranier’s Loony’s Brew begins brewing their own beer.
- A fire damages the Tee Pee Motel.
- The Borderland Concert Association closes its curtains after 70 years of bringing music to the area.
- Two Iron Range men are rescued from Kabetogama Lake by Voyageurs National Park staff.
2018
- World
- Historic meetings between Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un are the first-ever talks between the two nations' leaders.
- The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul causes diplomatic turmoil.
- National
- U.S. voters turn out in record numbers for the midterm election, democrats retake control of Congress.
- A gunman opened fire on a high school in Parkland, Florida, sparking national school strikes.
- Wildfires ravaged California.
- Brett Kavanaugh is sworn into the Supreme Court amid controversy after being accused of sexual assault.
- State
- The Super Bowl LI was held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
- Ilhan Omar of Minnesota becomes the first Somali-American elected to the U.S. Congress.
- Tim Walz is elected to the governorship.
- Local
- International Falls is featured on “The Today Show” for -33 degree temperatures.
- A feature film titled “International Falls” starring Rachel Harris and Rob Heubel was shot in the area.
- The first-ever Borderland Pride was celebrated, generating a large crowd.
- Voyageurs National Park is featured on the 43rd quarter of the “America the Beautiful” quarters program.
- Sammy’s Pizza opens in International Falls.
- The ice is officially out on Rainy Lake on May 13.
2019
- World
- Over 1 million people protest in Hong Kong over proposed new extradition laws to China.
- Climate change strikes held by school children take place around the world inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.
- Fire damaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
- National
- The U.S. House impeaches President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- A raid by U.S. Special Forces kills ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.
- State
- A statewide hands-free driving law goes into effect.
- Local
- International Falls’ temperature breaks a 121-year-old record in July 2019 with a temperature of 37 degrees, breaking the 38-degree record set in 1898.
- Littlefork Big-Falls enters into a co-op agreement with Kelliher Northome for football, creating the successful North Central Stars.
- Littlefork-Big Falls graduates its 100th class.
- Kmart officials announce the local store will close after 38 years in business.
- The community grieves the loss of Mayor Bob Anderson, who died unexpectedly in September.
- Harley Droba is appointed to serve as mayor.