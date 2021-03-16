The International Falls School Board will consider developing a new position that would handle the district's external and internal communication needs.
Members said they will, between now and a planned board retreat possibly in April, develop thoughts about a communications director position, its duties, how to measure successes and whether it should be full time or part time.
Superintendent Kevin Grover told the board he will gather information about other districts that have communications positions.
Board Chair Ted Saxton told the board the idea of communications director surfaced a couple years back at a board retreat, with the group agreeing that communications between the district and board and its students and staff, parents and families and the community is important and could be improved.
Saxton said the position could also market the school to students who have left the district, with money for returning students helping to pay the salary. The position would require a college degree in communications, he said.
Board member Roxanne Skogstad-Ditsch admitted she was a little concerned at first, thinking of creating a new position when the district is considering budget cuts and careful spending. But as she thought more, she agreed the possibility of returning to the district some of the 200 students who have left is well worth the cost of the position.
She agreed the position's success should be measurable. Should the goals not be met in a timely manner, the board could rethink the position, she said.
Other members, like JoAnne Smith, Jen Windels and Emily McGonigle agreed exploring the new position would be a good idea. Each discussed the value of efficient communications.
In reports, Grover told the board he has met with a group interested in forming a boys hockey cooperative with Fort Frances, and expects the group to present the idea to the board at some point. The group was to speak with International Falls Recreation Hockey this week, he said.
The idea is worth hearing, Grover said, explaining that long term student numbers - 5 or 5 years into the future - may not be able to sustain some programs as they are now.
"We are struggling now to support a varsity and JV and our classes are not getting bigger," Grover said. Without a JV team, he said it's likely few numbers of schools will want to play against the Falls.
Board member Bruce Raboin said he'd heard about the Fort Frances idea, and said a cooperative could come with the good, the bad, and the ugly. However he said it deserved a conversation.
Closure of the border with Canada due to the pandemic has posed challenges in starting a community conversation about the idea, Grover added.
Other business
Meanwhile, during the open forum, in separate statements, Jenell Feller, and Bob DeGross of the Rotary Club of International Falls, discussed being inclusive and welcoming of all students, including those who identified as transgender.
Feller asked every school employee - from bus drivers to teachers - to accept, protect and encourage all students.
DeGross read a statement from the Rotary leadership: "We value diversity and recognize that we build a stronger community by welcoming those with different perspectives and backgrounds. When people speak against diversity and inclusion, and those words are not countered by concerned citizens, it may cause others to think that this is the majority view of our community. Many of our local club members strongly feel that we should stand up for those who may feel intimidated to come forth to express a differing view."
He concluded that Falls Rotarians support the school board as it implements policies that follow state guidance and that assures "that all students are provided a safe and welcoming place to learn, be valued, and have a positive school experience."
Their remarks were in response to a comment made during the February open forum by Mark Lessard, who urged the board not to allow male students to compete in female sports.
Lessard said Monday that he agreed with 99.5 percent of what they had said, and added that he should clarify his earlier statements. He said he urged the board to not allow biological males to play in female sports.
Saxton reiterated that the district would follow all state laws while it does all it can to make every kid feel safe and welcome.
On another agenda item, the need to seek grants to fill funding gaps for student and district needs will be handled for now by a working group of board members, administration, business staff, community members, parents and student representatives.
The board also:
- Adopted the 2021-2022 school calendar, which shows school starting Sept. 7.
- Recognized the Elks Lodge 1599 March Students of the Month: Parker Flesland and Jocelyn Klocek.
- Approved the following: Resignation of Emma Reller, paraprofessional, effective March 5; Resignation of Beth Reller, paraprofessional, effective March 11; Leave of absence request from Timm Ringhoffer, math teacher, pursuant to MS 122A.46 for three years starting school year 2021-2022; Hire of Elsa Swanson as vocal music / elementary music teacher contingent upon receiving a Minnesota teacher license for the 2021-2022 school year at 1.0 FTE; Hire of Shelley Koenig as prom advisor for the 2020-2021 prom; hire of Brady Hjelle as volunteer boys assistant hockey coach I for the 2020-2021 season; hire of Wyatt Boyum as volunteer boys assistant hockey coach I for the 2020-2021 season.