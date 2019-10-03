As winter approaches and heat bills rise, so does the stress level for the community’s low income families, as they work to balance grocery budgets with household bills and the upcoming holiday expenses.
Every year, local Cub Scouts help families in need through the Scouting For Food Drive, said Ariana Daniel. Scouts this week and last week will distribute plastic bags and informational fliers in their neighborhoods, as they gear up for the pick-up Oct. 13, when they return between noon and 3 p.m. to pick up donations of nonperishable food items left in plastic bags on doorsteps or other visible locations.
Daniel said the food shelf is in need of 100-percent juice, canned meals, canned beans, cold and hot cereals, rice and pasta. Cash and check donations are also welcome. Make checks out to Falls Hunger Coalition and either give to Scouts as they do pickups on Oct. 13, or drop off at the Food Shelf during regular business hours. The FHC food shelf is located inside Backus Community Center, 1000 Fifth St., International Falls, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, and 10 to 2 Thursdays and Fridays, according to a website.
Questions about Scouting for Food should be directed to Daniel at 406-493-8340.
Staff and volunteers at Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf work hard to help alleviate some of the stress families experience by offering a five- to seven-day supply of food, by providing vouchers to clients so they may purchase fruits, veggies and milk. The coalition staff said they are excited to be offering a turkey voucher again this year for the holidays, reports Daniel.
This time of the year is very busy as families try to prepare for elevated winter and holiday costs. So far this year, the FHC Food Shelf has given out more than 144,000 pounds of food, helped more than 4,000 people and added 50 new families to its client list. The food shelf operates completely on grant funding and donations, and is in constant need of help and support, noted Daniel.