The food from area residents for the annual Scouting for Food Drive will be collected differently this year, while at the same time the need for the food continues to grow more than ever.
Conducted each year by local Cub Scouts, the drive this year asks that people contribute nonperishable food items by placing them in plastic bags near or on their door steps from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 25. The change in collection is due to COVID-19 and the need to socially distance. The fundraiser will not feature scouts going door to door delivering bags in the week prior to the Oct. 25 collection, as in past years.
The need for food by families in the community is growing, also due to COVID-19, reports Ariana Daniel, executive director, Servants of Shelter of Koochiching County.
She said local families are facing financial hardships and the stress that goes along with them, both of which are made worse by decreasing temperatures causing increasing heating bills.
"Families are working on balancing their grocery dollars, household bills and the upcoming holiday expenses," she said. "The Falls Hunger Coalition works hard to help alleviate some of that stress by offering a five to seven day supply of food and a variety of other ways to help alleviate the financial stress of hunger. Aside from the food shelf, Falls Hunger does monthly food distributions, snack packs and senior food programs. The food shelf will also be providing hams and turkeys to their clients."
Need grows
Daniel said Falls Hunger Coalition - so far this year - has:
- Provided more than 110,000 pounds of food
- Helped out more than 3,700 individuals
- Added 92 new families to the organization.
Falls Hunger Coalition operates completely on grant funding and donations, she said, "so they are in constant need of help and support," she said. "Every year the Cub Scouts are happy to help our families in need through the Scouting For Food Drive."