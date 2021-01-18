A few community members kept an Icebox Days tradition alive by creating snow sculptures in Smokey Bear Park.
Although annual festivities were canceled this year, Jesse Lutgen, with the help of family and friends, created three sculptures in the park for the community to enjoy.
"You have to do something fun, right?" Lutgen said as he worked on the sculpture that would eventually be shaped like a pickup truck Saturday.
The truck, carrying all the iconic symbols of the frozen festival, was accompanied by an elephant named "Peyton," after Lutgen's first granddaughter.
Sculptures of "Rocky and Bullwinkle," the two characters of the 1960s cartoon series "The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show," were positioned in front of the words, "Frostbite Falls," the fictional home of the moose and squirrel, which was based on International Falls.