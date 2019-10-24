U.S. Sen. Tina Smith’s, D-Minn., office is now accepting applications from young Minnesotans interested in attending one of the nation’s four service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. In order to attend a service academy, candidates must be nominated by a member of Congress, or other applicable nominating source. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
“As Senator, I am proud to be able to nominate talented Minnesotans to our four U.S. Service Academies, where they can prepare to be future leaders in our nation’s military,” said Smith. “I’m happy to assist eligible Minnesotans in the nomination process, and I look forward to helping anyone seeking admission to these prestigious academies.”
To be considered for an appointment to a service academy, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements established by law. An applicant’s academic record, extracurricular and athletic activities, physical aptitude, leadership ability, and medical qualifications are all considered. You can view specific requirements and download an application at https://www.smith.senate.gov/content/academy-nominations.
To be considered for a nomination, send a completed application with all required materials to Sen. Tina Smith, Attn. Nominations Coordinator, 60 Plato Boulevard East, Suite 220, St. Paul, MN 55107 or by email to service_academies@smith.senate.gov.
For the academy classes entering in the summer of 2020 and graduating in 2024, the deadline for applying is 5 p.m. Nov. 1.