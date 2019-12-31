A legal question and answer line for seniors.
Dear Senior Legal Line:
I have been getting tons of phone calls every day from people who claim to be from the Social Security Administration. These people threaten to cut off my benefits if I do not wire them the money that they say I owe. The caller also asks me to verify my social security number. I am afraid that I will soon lose my benefits and that they will suspend my social security number. What should I do? — Signed, Marilyn
Dear Marilyn:
The first thing you need to know is that the Social Security Administration will never call you out of the blue. Government agencies will only call after sending a letter to you. You are under no obligation to give the person claiming to be from the SSA your social security number, nor should you. These phone calls are the latest in a slew of phishing scams by criminals to steal your personal information. Phishing is when a person asks you questions to have you divulge personal information that they can later use to steal your identity. These criminals are deceptive and will try to scare you into giving them your information. Do not let them intimidate you. Hang up the phone, or simply do not answer if you do not recognize the number. There are plenty of ways to prevent being scammed, and a few ways to recover after being scammed. Not to worry Marilyn, we are here to help!
To prevent being phished, the most effective technique is to not give out any information. If a number you do not recognize calls you and threatens to suspend your social security number, simply hang up. Your social security number cannot be suspended, blocked, or revoked.
Scammers have technology that will let them mimic government phone numbers. They can go as far as putting “Washington D.C.,” as the origination of the call. Know that the location services, or the look of the number can be deceptive. The real Social Security Administration will only call you to finish working on an issue, or if you have contacted them first and requested to be contacted. If you have any doubts as to whether a phone call is legitimately from the Social Security Administration, simply call them yourself at 800-772-1213, TTY 800-325-0778.
These scammers also often ask for payments to ensure the continuation of your social security benefits. Know that the Social Security Administration will never ask you to wire them money, send them cash, or put money on a gift card and then give them the information on the card. These are scammers trying to swindle you out of your money, not the federal government.
As soon as you receive one of these calls, write down as much information about the call as you can. Record the phone number and the date of the call to report it to the Federal Trade Commission. You can report the call at the FTC’s website https://identitytheft.gov/ssa. You can also report these callers to the Office of the Inspector General for the SSA. The OIG can be reached at 800-269-0271, TTY 866-501-2101. You can also file a complaint at the OIG’s website: https://www.ssa.gov/fraudreport/oig/public_fraud_reporting/form.htm. Reporting these calls to the proper authorities can help prevent future callers, and future victims.
If you have already fallen victim to one of these scams, do not despair. There are steps you can take to recover your identity and resolve the situation. Once you realize you have become a victim, start keeping track of all of your expenses. Call the Social Security Administration, the FTC, and the IRS to report your social security number being stolen. You can “freeze” your credit score by calling each of the three main reporting bureaus. Call your local police department and file a police report. Having a police report can be helpful further down the road to extend a credit freeze. You can also “lock” your social security number to prevent it from being used by anyone – including yourself. You can lock and unlock your social security number through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s website https://www.e-verify.gov/mye-verify/self-lock. There, the lock can start immediately, and it will last for one year. You can choose to remove the lock at any time. Simply follow the instructions on the website. Locking your social security number should only be a last resort, as it may impact your financial health.
Marilyn, to keep yourself safe, simply follow the steps listed. Remember, the Social Security Administration will never call you and ask you to send them cash, wire them money, or send them a gift card. Your benefits are very important, and it is easy to understand your concern. But, please know that your benefits are safe. These calls are scams, and not a serious threat by the government. You can do your part to stop these scam calls by reporting them to the proper authorities.
This column is written by the Senior Citizens’ Law Project. It is not meant to give complete answers to individual questions. If you are 60 years of age or older and live within the Minnesota Arrowhead Region, you may contact us with questions for legal help by writing to: Senior Citizens’ Law Project, Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota, 302 Ordean Bldg., Duluth, MN 55802. Include a phone number and a return address. To view previous articles, go to www.lasnem.org.