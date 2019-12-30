A legal question and answer line for seniors.
Dear Senior Legal Line:
My wife recently passed away, causing my life to change a lot. One big change is that I’ve realized that my large home is more of a burden than a benefit. I’m considering moving into an apartment, or maybe a smaller rental home. My children were telling me some horror stories about renting. I guess sometimes the listings you see on the Internet aren’t real? I’m not sure what to do. I don’t want to waste a bunch of money on a scam! My grandson is planning on taking a trip soon for a festival. He says he’s going to stay at one of those “Air BNBs.” I’ve looked a little online, and I’ve seen stories of people being scammed there too! Is there any way to keep us safe? - Signed, Richard
Dear Richard:
We are very sorry to hear about your recent loss. Big life changes like that are difficult, but we will do our best to help make the transition easier. First off, you’re correct. There are some fraudulent listings online. Let’s talk a little bit about what these scammers do.
The “fake rental” scam is fairly new and is exactly what it sounds like. Some individuals will post listings online for properties they do not own, or that don’t exist. The scammers then ask for a security deposit, or the first month and last month’s rent. Then, they take the money and run.
This can make looking for a place to rent a daunting and uncertain task. Don’t worry, we can help you understand how to sort through the fraudulent postings and the real ones. Knowing what to expect is important. It can help you spot a fake listing a mile away.
The best way to protect yourself is to take your time and do your homework. There is a great deal of information available to you online. The most important thing to do when looking for a new place to live is to research. If you can afford to take your time – I strongly suggest doing so. Once you have found a place that you are interested in, there are steps you can take to reassure yourself that it is legitimate.
The first step to verifying the legitimacy of a listing is to look for pictures of the property. Take notice of the quality, and the quantity of the pictures. If there are barely any pictures, low-quality pictures, or they look like artistic renderings – those are red flags. Many scammers will use photos from legitimate postings and then change the contact information to their own. This can obviously cause great confusion and distrust for any sort of posting. No one expects you to be a professional photographer to know the difference between a stolen picture and an original. Luckily, there are many other ways to find a fraudulent posting.
Method of payment is a very important part of the renting process. Legitimate landlords will have ways of collecting information from your debit or credit card. They will have a system for payment and will not ask you to wire them money. The Federal Trade Commission has stated that fraudulent landlords will often ask you to wire them money. These scammers like wiring because just like cash, once you send the money it’s gone. Legitimate businesses have more reliable and transparent ways of collecting rent. Keep an eye out!
You can also take your homework to the next level. Cities tend to have excellent records about land ownership. You can look online for the title of the property to see who owns the land. If the results do not match the supposed “landlord,” bring it up to him or her. The title on these pieces of land are public record and you have a right to know.
This last tip is quite possibly the easiest. Ask to see the property and have them give you a tour. Physically being in the spot that you are looking to rent is incredibly important. You will be able to spot any flaws, get a feel for those around you, and learn a bit about the landlord. If the landlord is unable to be walk you through the property, or claims to not be in the country, this could be an indicator of a fraudulent deal. Many scams have foreign powers leasing property they “own” in the US. The scammers will make every excuse in the book to not show you the property. Do not let their lies fool you. Before you pay them anything, you should meet with them and walk through the property.
Richard, we’ve given you a good deal of information about how to spot faulty rental listings for yourself. Now, we can look at your other question. How can your grandson be safe renting in a different location?
First, there are many great hotels all around the world where he can stay safely. But, if he is choosing to try a company like Airbnb, it’s important to keep his wits about him and analyze the situation.
Airbnb offers a truly unique experience. While by and large they are quite safe, there are those horror stories we all hear about from time to time. Airbnb has said publicly that they are working on verifying all their rental properties and hope to have that complete by December 2020. In the meantime, there are a good number of techniques your grandson can employ to stay safe.
First, Airbnb and other sites recommend that all business transactions between the renter and the rentee be conducted through their website. All legitimate Airbnb rental homes will use the company’s interface to communicate with potential clients.
You can also chat with the owners of the properties through the website as well. Get to know them and ask questions. Many are very sweet and genuinely want to satisfy the requests of their future guests. Afterall, favorable reviews can lead to repeat business or new business for them.
The reviews are also worth a look. When you go online and look for a place to stay, see who else has stayed in the same place. Many people are prone to very positive reviews because Airbnb is a very personal experience. Staying in someone else’s home can be odd, but it can also be an amazing opportunity to see a gorgeous part of the world.
Richard, in sum your concerns are legitimate. There are several people in the world who are attempting to scam people into renting housing that is not theirs to rent. Many people have lost money to this scheme, but you can be someone who does not. If you follow these tips, you can possibly avoid a scam and a headache. If you go through these steps, and you have many red flags about the property, please contact the FTC’s complaint line at (877) 382-4357, or online at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1.
Thank you for contacting us, Richard. Best of luck!
This column is written by the Senior Citizens’ Law Project. It is not meant to give complete answers to individual questions. If you are 60 years of age or older and live within the Minnesota Arrowhead Region, you may contact us with questions for legal help by writing to: Senior Citizens’ Law Project, Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota, 302 Ordean Bldg., Duluth, MN 55802. Include a phone number and return address. To view previous articles, go to: www.lasnem.org.