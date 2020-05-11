Costs incurred by the response to COVID-19 by Servants of Shelter will be assisted with funding from several sources.
SOS Director Ariana Daniel reported the nonprofit has received:
$14,580 from Emergency Services Program, Office of Economic Opportunity, Department of Human Resources;
$5,000 from the Heading Home Alliance;
$800 from Catholic Relief Services/ Diocese of Duluth.
Daniel said Servants of Shelter has purchased and delivered groceries, and delivered meals to SOS guests three times a week in an effort to help the agency's guests follow Gov. Tim Walz's stay at home order.
She said the SOS activities have helped create the support network necessary for the 14 households it has served within the last two months to remain warm, safe, healthy, and make strides toward housing stability.
SOS has been offering extended hotel stays and relaxed length of stay guidelines within its shelter. It has also purchased additional paper products, cleaning supplies, and flu medications and thermometers to have on hand in case of an outbreak among its guests.
New apartments
Servants of Shelter recently purchased a new apartment building to be used as permanent supportive housing, which is different than emergency shelter, said Daniel.
Permanent supportive housing is a model that combines low-barrier affordable housing, health care, and supportive services to help individuals and families lead more stable lives.
"This lovely four-plex apartment building will house four households that have experienced homelessness in the last year and require additional support services to help build housing stability," she said. "This will be the first of this type of housing in our county."
The rents in three of the four units are income based, and utilities - with the exception of electricity - are included in rent.
The goal of SOS is to help provide long-term housing to people in the community who could benefit from additional support. The apartment program will provide long-term benefits not only to the tenants, but to the community as a whole, Daniel said.
"Our community is healthy, safe and prosperous when every citizen has their basic needs met and can contribute their talents to the greater community," she said.
The apartment complex project is the culmination of a year's worth of fundraising and planning. Several local groups, including Knights of Columbus, Lady Elks, and two anonymous local donors, supported the effort.
In addition, organizations including the Northland Foundation, Koochiching Community Development Association, and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church with funding from the Episcopal Church of Minnesota’s Minnesota Innovative Partnership Grant program, came together to support the project.
Also assisting in the fundraising for the project were local community members who purchased SOS Singing Valentines and Luck of the Irish Raffle tickets
Daniel said the purchase of the apartment complex would not have been possible without the effort of groups and individuals who recognized the importance of affordable, safe housing in the community.