A major improvement project is taking place at the Servants of Shelter Emergency Shelter, with help from the community.
The project involves replacing all 28 original windows in the building with new Marvin windows.
"This improvement was greatly needed as many of the original windows in the shelter do not open and close properly," said Ariana Daniel, director of Servants of Shelter, an advocacy group for homeless in the community.
New windows will improve the energy efficiency, ventilation, and safety of the shelter, she added.
But SOS, a non profit agency, couldn't do it alone, and reached out to its local faith communities for assistance.
Three local churches, First Lutheran Church, Evangelical Covenant Church, and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, donated money toward the project, despite pandemic related economic hardships, Daniel noted.
In partnership with members of Holy Trinity’s Ministry team, Deacons Lee Grim and Mel Mattsen, SOS applied for a Minnesota Partnership Grant through the Episcopal Church of Minnesota.
Within that process it was suggested that we reach out to window manufacturers to see if a discount or donation would be possible. Marvin Windows being a manufacturer of high quality windows and located in our region seemed like a good place to begin the appeal, she said.
"Frank Marvin was immediately receptive to our mission, and through ongoing discussion with Frank, his wife Margaret, and Paul Marvin, current CEO of Marvin Windows, we began to move forward on the project," Daniel said. "Very quickly we were partnered with Wade and Linda Bacon of Falls Lumber, our local Marvin Windows dealership. We were incredibly fortunate to find this a supportive team who wished to work on our project."
Daniel said the project isn't completed, yet.
SOS continued to fundraise and seek grants; and with two grants from the state of Minnesota CRF fund,a MIDCO Foundation grant and donations from the SOS team, the effort allowed SOS to order and pay in-full for all of the 28 shelter windows within four months of the original start to fundraising, she reported.
"We are grateful for all of the partnerships and teamwork that made this possible," Daniel said. "This also includes our shelter maintenance team which did all of the measuring, planning, and will be coordinating volunteer labor for the installation."
Daniel credited Ricky Roche, for his generosity.
"We have never accomplished any of our goals without the efforts, generosity and talents of all of our partner," Daniel said. We are truly grateful for this support and we believe that it is that makes our community safer, healthier, and more just."