Nearly a decade after Backus Community Center started providing the community with free meals, the 100,000 plate was served Thursday night.
About 80 people attended the Community Cafe Thursday when the 100,000 meal left the kitchen, signaling a small celebration for those involved.
“This is a milestone for us and for our community,” said Ward Merrill, executive director at Backus. “Providing meals is something we’re very passionate about.”
The meal count comes from combined totals of the Summer Food Service Program, which began in 2010; and the Community Cafe, an effort that started in 2012. Both programs are supported by the Falls Hunger Coalition, many other organizations and dedicated volunteers.
“These programs are for the community and embraced by the community,” Merrill said. “Seeing their continued success is quite rewarding.”
Meeting needs
The Summer Food Service Program was established shortly after the kitchen remodel at Backus was completed about 10 years ago. The program, supported by the Minnesota Department of Education, provides food to children during the summer months at no charge, regardless of income.
“Our numbers were up 7 percent from last year,” Merrill said of the 5,613 meals served in 2019.
The Falls Hunger Coalition also makes it possible for adults to take advantage of the summer program by providing vouchers to clients along with monetary support for other, non-client adults to have lunch.
“There’s so much activity around that program in the summer,” he said. “It offers a lot of life to this building.”
Building on the success of the summer program, masterminds came together to develop the outline of the Community Cafe.
“Reducing hunger is just broader than handing out food to people,” Merrill said.
After site visits to similar projects in the region, the local Community Cafe debuted in December of 2012 one night a week. By the following summer, it grew to the two weeknights it’s currently offered.
“We average about 50 to 60 (meals) per night,” Merrill said. “The night we hit (100,000 meals) we served 79 people.”
The twice-weekly meals fill many different needs, including an opportunity for the people of the community to come together.
“It’s a way to interact with others in the community you might not know or know anything about,” Merrill said. “Building a stronger community is an aspect of this program.”
Volunteer dedication
Financial support is crucial for the continuation of both programs, however, volunteers who contribute their time week after week also play a dominant role.
“From the get-go, we didn’t want this to feel like a soup kitchen. This is a dinner we are offering to people,” Merrill said. “The people who come are our guests... Our volunteers make sure people feel welcomed. They’ve really gotten to know each other.”
He credited volunteers representing local churches who commit to helping on designated weeks of the month, along with the dozens more who make evening meals run smoothly.
“There’s no problem getting help from volunteers to serve and clean up,” he said. “It’s been that way from the beginning.”
When the group of local people worked tirelessly to save Backus Community Center about 20 years ago, Merrill said it was unlikely they knew just the impact the building would have.
“Years ago, the focus was on arts and culture,” he said. “Backus has really grown to fill a number of needs in this community that probably weren’t being filled. The Community Cafe and the Summer Lunch Program definitely does that.”