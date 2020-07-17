The weekend will likely kick off with a line of severe thunderstorms moving into the Borderland area late tonight, into the early morning hours Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, the storms will move into the area from the west and travel east. Meteorologists expect storms to arrive late in evening into the overnight hours.
"We're looking at really widespread, severe storms," said Joe Moore, NWS warning coordination meteorologist, during a Friday afternoon weather briefing.
While the exact wind speed the storms could carry is unknown, there is potential for gusts to reach up to 75 miles per hour or greater.
"We're looking at line of severe storms producing damaging wind gusts... a lot of trees are going to be down," Moore said. "Some parts of the northland could be out of power for a few days. This is not going to be your run-of-the-mill thunderstorm... Wind is going to be the big threat."
Depending on how quickly the storms move over North Dakota, the meteorologist expects storms to arrive in Borderland between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.
"If you are camping tonight, really reconsider your decisions," Moore said, urging people to make sure a stable, secure shelter is nearby.
The meteorologist explained a severe weather watch means conditions are favorable, which has been issued for the area.
A warning means the storm has arrived and shelter needs to be taken immediately.
The meteorologist asked for storm reports to be emailed to nws.duluth@noaa.gov.
No severe storms are expected in the area Saturday.
Tonight's drive in movie sponsored by Ifalls Nice in the Falls High School parking lot has been postponed due to the forecast.