A car and bike show is returning to Big Falls for the second year in a row.
The Resurrectors Reunion is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at MN Outlaw Customs, 209 Bigfork Ave. South in Big Falls.
Heidi Watson, owner of MN Outlaw Customs, said she attends a lot of car shows and noticed people are always forthcoming about their vehicle and bike projects - both completed and in the works. Since most shows are for finished vehicles, Watson said she wanted to create an event for all projects.
“At our show, you might see an award-winning car next to a rat rod that is next to a project car being built in someone's garage," she said. “I wanted to have a way for car and bike builders to show off a little. All cars are welcome, but I want you to be able to tell me more about your car other than how much you paid for it. I want to hear about the time you replaced the engine, or how hard it is to find a particular part... These vehicles are often accompanied by the best stories... It makes a great day of swapping stories and meeting up with friends old and new.”
There is a $15 per show vehicle entry fee, and trophies will be awarded for built not bought, shiny car, best patina, best bike, best in show and more.
“We tend to add a few on the fly,” Watson said of prize categories.
In addition to the car and bike show, there will be food vendors and a swap meet on site. Swap meet selling spaces are $20.
Elsewhere in Big Falls, there will be a citywide rummage sale and music at the pavilion.
“It's becoming quite a big event and one that will be relaxed and fun,” Watson said. “You can't help but smile the entire time. When you see a car or bike you like and the owner is there - ask about them it. We love to talk about our projects.”
For more information, Watson can be reached at 218-244-2186 or resurrectorsreunion@gmail.com.