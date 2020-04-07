LITTLEFORK – The community of Littlefork lit up Monday night as part of an effort to symbolize hope and unity.
Littlefork-Big Falls and other Minnesota schools are turning on stadium lights during select evening hours as a way to honor students, staff and community members in a time of distance learning while school buildings are closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Started on social media, the #BeTheLightMN movement encourages school districts to turn on the lights in empty stadiums for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the class of 2020. L-BF's lights will turn on at 9 p.m. on Mondays.
L-BF Superintendent Jamie Wendt admitted the effort brought tears to her eyes Monday.
“We are lighting up the field to shine a light of hope to honor students, staff, community members, and especially the class of 2020,” she said. “We miss all of you.”
L-BF students have been out of school since March 18 under an order issued by Gov. Tim Walz. Originally for two weeks, the order was again extended to May 4, but the governor has indicated it could remain in effect until the end of the school year.
Minnesota State High School League officials urged community members to not gather near or under the lights, but rather to watch from afar or on social media.