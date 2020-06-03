After nearly five years, signs along Highway 11 are now in place and ready to inform.
In an effort to promote the history and culture of the area, seven informational kiosks are located between the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and the County Road 20 intersection in Ranier.
The project is part of the 10-year Gateway Corridor plan, adopted in 2008 to beautify the Falls’ southern gateway along U.S. Highway 53 and from the east end to Voyageurs National Park.
The kiosks are on the north side of the bike trail, at locations where trail users can read the informational signs and see attractions, or the former locations of historical and cultural significance. The two main pavilions are just south of the Chamber of Commerce, and in the northwest corner of the County Road 20 intersection.
“It is an absolute honor to have this project complete and ready for viewers,” said Trent Nicholson, assistant Koochiching County highway engineer. “There has been a significant amount of time and resources placed on completing the signs.”
The Journal in 2018, reported the total cost for 2.6 miles of trail reconstruction, kiosks and signs is about $800,000. About 80 percent of the project is federally funded, with a local match of about 20 percent from the county and the city of International Falls. Nicholson said the cost is marginal compared to the enjoyment people will hopefully experience when reading the informational signs and reflecting back on the past.
“There was a significant amount of people involved in the process over the years,” he said. “The Koochiching County Historical Society was instrumental in providing photographs and information for the signs.”
Nicholson is hopeful that by placing information in nontraditional locations, residents and visitors will have an opportunity to learn how the community developed over the years.
“We also hope that it will generate additional interest and visitors to the Koochiching County Historical Museum,” he said. “Our hope is that the public sees these signs and develops a good understanding of where our community started from... and where it is headed in the future.”